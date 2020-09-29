COPA releases new video from police-involved shooting that led to looting

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has released video showing the aftermath of a police-involved shooting that led to a second round of looting in August.

The city’s top cop says rumors spread quickly that on August 9, the Chicago Police Department had shot and killed an unarmed 15-year-old, or a child, that ignited unrest downtown that same night.

“Tempers flared, fueled by misinformation...CPD became aware of social media posts encouraging looting downtown,” Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said Tuesday.

CPD says Latrell Allen fired at police before officers returned fire, striking him. Still, questions swirled around the incident due to the actual shooting of Allen not being captured on police bodycam video.

COPA, who released the video, has not made an investigative conclusion regarding the officers’ actions.

Allen is now facing two counts of attempted murder and one count of unlawful use of a weapon. Chicago police say they recovered a weapon at the scene.