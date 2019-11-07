Cops release photo of car wanted in Irving Park hit-and-run that killed bicyclist in October

article

Police on Thursday released a photo of a vehicle wanted in a hit-run-crash that killed a bicyclist last month in Irving Park.

The wanted vehicle is described as a black Honda, Hyundai or Toyota, with possible damage on the front or right side, Chicago police said.

On Oct. 20, Vincent Tran, 26, was hit by a car that drove off after the crash as he biked on Irving Park Road at Kimball Avenue, authorities said.

Tran, who initially complained of back pain, died a week later from a head injury, the Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled.

At the time of his death, police said detectives had suspended their investigation due to a lack of leads. A police spokesperson on Thursday was unable to say when the investigation was reopened.

The release of the photo comes a day after a woman on a bicycle was struck and killed by a dump truck on Milwaukee Avenue.

The woman, who is the third bicyclist to be killed in Chicago this year, was identified Thursday morning as 37-year-old Carla Aiello of the Union Ridge neighborhood, the medical examiner’s office said. The driver of the truck was ticketed for negligent driving and making an improper turn, police said.