Woman found dead inside Dallas man's closet, affidavit says

A Dallas man is charged with murder after police found a woman dead inside his closet, according to an arrest affidavit acquired by FOX 4.

34-year-old Omar Lucio was arrested on Monday, April 15 for the murder of 27-year-old Corianna Johnson.

Omar Lucio (Source: Dallas County Jail)

Garland Police called DPD and told them someone had called 911 and told them that a woman who had been beaten to death was inside an apartment on W. Wheatland Road.

Police responded to the apartment and found Lucio, who refused to come outside.

After about an hour, Lucio agreed to leave the apartment and was placed under arrest.

Officers entered the apartment and found a trail of blood leading from the front door to the bathroom and then to a bedroom closet, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Johnson's body was found in the closet wrapped in Lucio's bedding.

Corianna Johnson

Investigators say Lucio's car was in the parking lot with bloody clothes inside.

The woman who called 911 told police she met with Lucio at his apartment around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday after he called her saying he needed help.

Lucio told the woman he had been drinking with Johnson at a bar, and they got kicked out because of Johnson, according to court documents. He then said he had "knocked some sense into her" and that she became unresponsive.

The woman told police she saw Johnson lying on the floor of the bathroom with a bruised and bloody face and that she appeared to be dead. She called police the next day.

In an interview with police, Lucio admitted that he "snapped" inside the car, and beat her with his bare hands. An arrest affidavit noted that Lucio had visible injuries to his hands and blood was under his fingernails and on his left shoe.

He did not say how Johnson ended up wrapped in the bedding and in the closet, according to police.

Family members say Johnson lived in Grand Prairie has a 7-year-old son.

Lucio is being held in the Dallas County Jail. In addition to murder, he also faces multiple charges for street racing and collision causing bodily injury, according to court records.