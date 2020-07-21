Coronavirus prompts Country Time to offer lemonade stand stimulus checks for kids

The powdered beverage company Country Time is issuing stimulus checks to children who have had to shutter their summertime lemonade stands due to the current coronavirus pandemic.

Country Time announced its niche economic relief program –The Littlest Bailout – in a tweet last Wednesday morning. Applicants who submit a form on Country Time Bailout will be entered for the chance to win a $100 for their lemonade stand.

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates

“The smallest of small businesses missing out on economic help? Not on our watch. Introducing #CountryTimeBailout, relief checks for lemonade stands,” the company tweeted alongside an accompanying video that points out how large businesses have received PPP loans, including restaurant chains, sports teams, oil companies and more.

Parents and guardians of children who are 14 years old or younger, can submit a bailout application on behalf of their family’s lemonade operator. No purchase is necessary and a one prize limit will be applied for each winning household.

Advertisement

The deadline for applications will be on Aug. 12.

“Country Time has a history of helping lemonade stands when they are in trouble, like stepping in to pay for permit fees and fines, and this year is no different,” explained Andrew Deckert, a brand manager at Country Time. “Due to social distancing guidelines, lemonade stands aren’t what they used to be, and we want to help kids foster their entrepreneurial spirit by offering a small relief to those who can’t operate their lemonade stands this summer.”

Previously, the Kraft Heinz-owned beverage company had been running a Legal-Ade campaign that pushed to “legalize” lemonade stands. As of May 2019, only 16 out of 50 states allowed lemonade stands to operate without a permit, according to the company’s dedicated Country Time Legal-Ade website.

Get updates on this story from foxbusiness.com.