Correctional officer killed, another injured in stabbing at Indiana State Prison

Two correctional officers were stabbed, one of them fatally, Sunday in an attack at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City.

Tymetri Campbell, a 38-year-old inmate at the prison, stabbed the officers about 2:40 p.m. inside a common area of the prison, according to Indiana State Police and the Department of Corrections.

Both officers were taken to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Michigan City, where one was in serious condition and the other was pronounced dead, state police said.

Campbell is facing several charges, including murder, in connection with the incident, state police said.

Court records show Campbell is 17 years in to a 64-year sentence for murder in Marion County.

Further information about the attack was not immediately available.