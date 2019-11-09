Costco, HomeGoods and Lowe’s among major retailers closed on Thanksgiving 2019

article

While several stores choose to open early on Thanksgiving Day to get a head start on Black Friday sales for eager shoppers, a growing number of major retailers have said they’ll be closed so employees can spend the day with their families.

Over the past decade, many retail chains have expanded their Black Friday hours earlier and earlier, sometimes into the previous day, to get a head start on the competition.

Among the stores that will officially be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2019, which falls on Nov. 28, include Ace Hardware, Ann Taylor, Barnes & Noble, BJ’s, Burlington Coat Factory, Costco, Crate & Barrel, Guitar Center, Half-Price Books, Hobby Lobby, Homegoods, JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores, Lowe’s, Marshalls, Menards, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Office Depot, OfficeMax, Pier 1, Petco, PetSmart, REI, Sam’s Club, Sierra Trading Post, Staples, Stein Mart, The Container Store, T.J. Maxx and True Value, according to BestBlackFriday.com, a website that compiles annual Black Friday information for consumers.

Dillard’s, H&M, Home Depot, IKEA, Sprint, T-Mobile, AT&T and Sur La Table were predicted to be closed on Thanksgiving, according to the website.

Stores that are confirmed to be open on Thanksgiving Day include Best Buy, Bed, Bath & Beyond, CVS, DSW, Kmart, Macy’s, Meijer, Old Navy, RiteAid, Sears and Walgreens, BestBlackFriday.com reports, citing direct communication with the retailer.

Target also announced it will start its Black Friday event on Thanksgiving Day for the second year in a row.

More than 70 percent of shoppers believe stores should be closed on Thanksgiving Day, a survey conducted by BestBlackFriday.com found.

“The growing trend in online shopping for Black Friday and Cyber Monday continues to reflect that most consumers would rather spend the Thanksgiving holiday at home than out in traffic or shopping among strangers,” the website states.

In 2018, Thanksgiving Day spending reached $3.7 billion in online sales, up 28 percent from 2017, according to MarketWatch.