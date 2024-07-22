Man, 42, shot to death in Cottage Grove Heights

A man was shot to death while sitting in a parked car Monday morning in Chicago's Cottage Grove Heights neighborhood.

The 42-year-old was in a parked vehicle around 2 a.m. when he was shot once in the head by someone who fled the scene in the 9800 block of South Ellis Avenue, police said.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.