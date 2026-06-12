Country Club Hills gun trafficking operation ends in shootout, federal charges

The Brief Two men were charged after prosecutors said they tried to rob undercover ATF agents during a gun trafficking investigation in Country Club Hills, leading to a shooting that wounded both suspects. Authorities said one suspect was shot by ATF agents at the scene, while another was shot by a Chicago police officer after fleeing and allegedly fighting with the officer. Three guns were recovered, a third suspect was charged with assaulting a federal officer, and a fourth man faces federal machine gun trafficking charges tied to the investigation.



Two men have been charged after authorities said they tried to rob undercover federal agents during a gun trafficking investigation in Country Club Hills, leading to a shooting that left both of them wounded.

Country Club Hills shooting

The backstory:

The incident unfolded Tuesday evening as undercover agents with the ATF conducted an operation tied to an ongoing firearm trafficking investigation.

Prosecutors alleged that undercover ATF officers and a confidential informant were waiting outside a home in Country Club Hills to buy guns when a vehicle carrying several people arrived.

Authorities said 19-year-old Amir Fagan, 18-year-old Demond Edwards and a third person got out of the vehicle and pointed guns at the officers in an apparent robbery attempt.

A separate team of ATF agents quickly responded and opened fire, striking Fagan, according to the complaint.

Investigators said the alleged getaway driver, 18-year-old Chashonn Toney of Robbins, then tried to flee by ramming a vehicle into an ATF car.

Edwards fled the scene on foot and was found about two blocks away by a Chicago police officer who was serving on the taskforce, prosecutors said. During a struggle, Edwards allegedly hit the officer several times in the face and body before the officer shot him. Edwards was taken into custody.

The Chicago police officer was taken to a hospital and was reported to be in good condition.

Investigators recovered three guns from the scene of the shooting.

What they're saying:

"The attempted armed robbery of our undercover agents highlights the risks law enforcement officers face every day while working to protect our communities and disrupt violent crime," ATF, Special Agent-in-Charge Christopher Amon said in a statement. "I want to recognize the professionalism, courage, and swift actions of the agents and officers involved in this incident, and we are grateful that all law enforcement personnel are safe."

Charges filed

Dig deeper:

Both Fagan and Edwards were charged with attempted robbery. Toney was charged with forcibly assaulting a federal officer.

Federal authorities also announced charges against a fourth individual connected to the investigation. Prosecutors allege 29-year-old Tevin Curlee of Country Club Hills unlawfully possessed and transferred a machine gun. According to court documents, Curlee sold a handgun equipped with a machine gun conversion device to undercover law enforcement officers during a June 3 transaction in Crestwood.

What's next:

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability launched an investigation because a Chicago police officer fired shots during the incident.