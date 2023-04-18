'They said they were going to kill us': Couple attacked by teens in Chicago speaks out

A couple who was violently assaulted by a mob of teenagers over the weekend in downtown Chicago are sharing details of their terrifying experience exclusively with FOX News.

The video of 20-year-old Ashley and 22-year-old DJ being attacked in the 100 block of North Wabash Ave. went viral. They say they had just left Nordstrom shortly after 8 p.m. on Saturday when they were confronted and assaulted.

"We were in downtown Chicago trying to shop, trying to get some food, and were walking down the street and there was a really big group of guys, a really big group of people, guys and girls. DJ had my hand trying to lead me through the crowd of people and they pushed him, they pushed me, and as soon as they pushed me I told DJ, ‘They just shoved me.’ And he was like, ‘Don't shove her, who shoved her?’ And as soon as he said that, everything went crazy," Ashley recalled.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

"They said they were going to kill us. They turned around and started fighting. I got pushed down to the ground and the whole group went to DJ and not to me. I have a whole lot less injuries than he does because I was more of a bystander than anything. But everyone went for him and ended up in the middle of the street. They were jumping him in the middle of the street. It got pretty bad," Ashley said.

Chicago police say the offenders stole property from the victims – including their shoes and phones – before fleeing the scene.

The couple says a Good Samaritan gave them shoes, drove them to the hospital, and then drove them home later that night.

Nobody is in custody for the attack, according to Chicago police.

RELATED: Chicago police release names of adults charged in weekend downtown chaos

CPD released a statement Monday night, saying in part: "The reckless, disruptive and violent behavior that was seen downtown this past weekend will not be tolerated...we actively and continuously review open source social media and additional resources will be available to protect those who are visiting, living, or working in the areas of large gatherings...we strongly encourage parents to accompany their teens or have them remain under the supervision of a responsible adult."

Ald. Chris Taliaferro, who chairs the City Council's Public Safety Committee, reacted to the weekend mayhem and what he thinks should be done moving forward.

"I think it's important for us as a City Council to sit down and discuss how our officers will be deployed this summer, but more important, how can we as a city engage our young men and women," said Taliaferro.

Some community activists are calling for the parents of offending teens to be fined.

"There needs to be fines," said Raul Montes, who also called on the Guardian Angels to intervene. "People are getting fined for red light tickets, speed cameras, why not fine the parents and hold them accountable?"

Mayor Lori Lightfoot called the weekend behavior "reckless, disrespectful and unlawful." But she said that many were there to have a good time and enjoy the unseasonably warm weather.

"As I have said before, we as a city cannot and will not allow any of our public spaces to become a platform for criminal conduct," Lightfoot said in a statement. "Most importantly, parents and guardians must know where their children are and be responsible for their actions. Instilling the important values of respect for people and property must begin at home."

She said she has been in communication with CPD leadership and they have assured her "that they will make the necessary adjustments to address these teen trends issues as we move into the summer months."

In a statement, Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson said that though he does not condone the "destructive activity" that took place downtown, it was not constructive to demonize youth who he said have been starved of opportunities in their own communities.