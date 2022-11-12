Couple robbed, carjacked while loading car with laundry on Northwest Side

A Hispanic couple was loading their car with laundry to go to the nearby laundromat in Cragin when they were robbed and carjacked.

Police say around 5 a.m. Saturday a husband and wife were in the 2300 block of North Lamon Avenue when three Black men took their car and their phones.

The husband took some trash to the alley when he was approached by the men. They made him walk back to the car at gunpoint.

The woman was taken out of the car and the suspects took the keys and phones and fled.

No injuries were reported. Area detectives are investigating.