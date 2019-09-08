Couple spends nearly all of $120,000 accidentally put in their bank account

article

A Pennsylvania couple is facing charges after they spent nearly all of $120,000 put into their bank account by mistake.

The Williamsport Sun-Gazette reports that Robert and Tiffany Williams found the extra $120,000 in their account at the end of May or early June. The money was supposed to go into a business account. When the error was caught a few weeks later, the money was "withdrawn," causing a $107,416 overdraft in the couple's account.

The newspaper reports that the Williams used the money to pay off bills, and buy a camper, a race car and a car trailer. They also gave $15,000 to friends.

The newspaper reports that the couple initially offered to work out a repayment plan but they have now been charged with felony receiving stolen property.