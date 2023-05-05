Couples can soon say ‘I do’ again at The Haley Mansion as restoration progresses

A fire at a landmark wedding venue earlier this year interrupted many couples' wedding plans.

Now, FOX 32 is checking on the progress of the restoration at The Haley Mansion in Joliet.

According to its Facebook page, the first floor is nearing completion, while the second floor's plumbing and electricity are finished — with framing starting on the third floor.

It won't be too long until it is welcoming couples back to celebrate their big days!