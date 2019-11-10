Court delays decision to take North Texas 9-month-old off life support

article

A court's order has stopped plans to end life support for a 9-month-old girl who was born with a rare heart defect at a Fort Worth hospital.

Tinslee Lewis was born premature at Cook Children's Medical Center and suffers from an Ebstein’s anomaly. She has spent her entire life at Cook Children's intensive care unit, and relies on a ventilator and a feeding tube.

According to a release from the Cook Children's, Lewis has undergone several "complex" surgeries, and also suffers from "chronic lung disease and severe chronic pulmonary hypertension."

The hospital said it has "become apparent her health will never improve," despite their best efforts. Her condition is "irreversible," and her physicians believe she is "suffering," according to the release from the hospital.

The hospital is allowed to stop treatment under the Texas Advance Directives Act, also called the “10-Day Rule,” which allows hospitals to withdraw life sustaining treatment after the patient is in "irreversible condition."

The family then has 10 days to transfer the patient to another facility. Cook Children's officials say they have reached out to 19 other medical facilities across the country - including Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Johns Hopkins, and Dallas Children’s - and all have agreed with their assessment, and "feel there is nothing more they can provide to help improve" her life.

Cook's Children reportedly invoked that "10-Day Rule" on October 31, and Sunday marked the day Lewis would have been taken off life support.

"While we believe every child’s life is sacred, we also believe that no child should be sentenced to a life of pain. Removing this beautiful child from mechanical ventilation is a gut-wrenching decision for Cook Children’s physicians and staff, however we feel it is in her best interest to free her from artificial, medical intervention and suffering," hospital official Winifred King said in a release.

Before she was removed from life support Sunday, a court granted a temporary restraining order that gave the family more time.

Texas Right to Life reports there will be a hearing for Lewis on November 22.