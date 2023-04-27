Cow-tastrophe: Niles students set cow loose during 'senior prank': police

A cow was seen running down a residential sidewalk in Niles Thursday morning after what has been described as a senior prank gone wrong.

Niles police responded to Northridge Preparatory School located in the 8300 block of Ballard Road just before 3 a.m. for "suspicious" activity.

Police say several students appeared to be planning a "senior prank" which involved bringing live animals to school.

A cow escaped from the students and ran loose into a neighborhood nearby. Residents shared footage of the loose animal running in front of houses.

Niles police and other law enforcement are worked with a representative from Wagner Farms to secure the cow.

The cow was taken to Wagner Farms and will stay there until its home is found.