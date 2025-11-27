CPD issues alert after series of East Hyde Park apartment break-ins
CHICAGO - Chicago Police warn of a string of apartment burglaries in the East Hyde Park neighborhood.
What we know:
In each of the incidents, the offender entered an apartment through an unlocked door or window. Then, he stole property from inside.
The offender was described as a man between the ages of 20–40, 6'00", 200 lbs., wearing dark-colored clothing.
Locations and dates:
- 1700 block of East 55th Street — Nov. 25 between 1:30 and 1:45 a.m. (East Hyde Park)
- 5500 block of South Hyde Park Boulevard — Nov. 25 at 1:30 a.m. (East Hyde Park)
- 5400 block of South Everett Avenue — Between Nov. 24 at 10:30 p.m. and Nov. 25 at 8:15 a.m. (East Hyde Park)
What you can do:
Police are reminding the public to keep exteriors well lit, secure all doors and windows, repair any broken doors, windows, or locks, and call police immediately if you are a victim.
Anyone with information should contact Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #P25-1-122.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police.