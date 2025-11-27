Expand / Collapse search

CPD issues alert after series of East Hyde Park apartment break-ins

By Lauren Westphal
Published  November 27, 2025 9:12pm CST
    • Police are investigating three apartment burglaries in East Hyde Park in which a man entered through unlocked doors or windows and stole property.
    • The offender is described as a man between 20–40 years old, about 6 feet tall and 200 pounds, wearing dark clothing.
    • Incidents occurred on Nov. 24–25 on the 1700 block of East 55th Street, 5500 block of South Hyde Park Boulevard, and 5400 block of South Everett Avenue; police urge residents to secure homes and report information.

CHICAGO - Chicago Police warn of a string of apartment burglaries in the East Hyde Park neighborhood.

What we know:

In each of the incidents, the offender entered an apartment through an unlocked door or window. Then, he stole property from inside.

The offender was described as a man between the ages of 20–40, 6'00", 200 lbs., wearing dark-colored clothing.

Locations and dates:

  • 1700 block of East 55th Street — Nov. 25 between 1:30 and 1:45 a.m. (East Hyde Park)
  • 5500 block of South Hyde Park Boulevard — Nov. 25 at 1:30 a.m. (East Hyde Park)
  • 5400 block of South Everett Avenue — Between Nov. 24 at 10:30 p.m. and Nov. 25 at 8:15 a.m. (East Hyde Park)

What you can do:

Police are reminding the public to keep exteriors well lit, secure all doors and windows, repair any broken doors, windows, or locks, and call police immediately if you are a victim.

Anyone with information should contact Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #P25-1-122.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police.

