CPD issues alert after series of East Hyde Park apartment break-ins

The Brief Police are investigating three apartment burglaries in East Hyde Park in which a man entered through unlocked doors or windows and stole property. The offender is described as a man between 20–40 years old, about 6 feet tall and 200 pounds, wearing dark clothing. Incidents occurred on Nov. 24–25 on the 1700 block of East 55th Street, 5500 block of South Hyde Park Boulevard, and 5400 block of South Everett Avenue; police urge residents to secure homes and report information.



Chicago Police warn of a string of apartment burglaries in the East Hyde Park neighborhood.

What we know:

In each of the incidents, the offender entered an apartment through an unlocked door or window. Then, he stole property from inside.

The offender was described as a man between the ages of 20–40, 6'00", 200 lbs., wearing dark-colored clothing.

Locations and dates:

1700 block of East 55th Street — Nov. 25 between 1:30 and 1:45 a.m. (East Hyde Park)

5500 block of South Hyde Park Boulevard — Nov. 25 at 1:30 a.m. (East Hyde Park)

5400 block of South Everett Avenue — Between Nov. 24 at 10:30 p.m. and Nov. 25 at 8:15 a.m. (East Hyde Park)

What you can do:

Police are reminding the public to keep exteriors well lit, secure all doors and windows, repair any broken doors, windows, or locks, and call police immediately if you are a victim.

Anyone with information should contact Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #P25-1-122.