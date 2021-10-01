Expand / Collapse search

CPD offering cash rewards for tips on crime

Chicago's top cop is looking to solve some of our recent rash of violence with cash rewards.

Supt. David Brown announced on Friday a new tip line for anonymous callers to share information on crimes.

People who call the gun trafficking and homicide tip line can get up to $1,000 for tips that lead to homicide charges.

The reward goes up to $15,000 for information that leads to homicide convictions.

The number to call is (833) 408-0069.            