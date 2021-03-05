CPD officer found dead of apparent suicide in SW Side home

A Chicago police officer was found dead in an apparent suicide Friday evening at his home on the Southwest Side, just days after another officer killed himself at a police station in Lake View.

"It is with a heavy heart that I share that we are conducting a death investigation into the tragic loss of an active Chicago Police Department member," said Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown. "The member was discovered inside a residence located in the 22nd police district."

The officer has not been identified by the Cook County medical examiner’s office, and though an autopsy has been scheduled to determine a cause of death, Brown said it appears to be a suicide.

"As we grieve the loss of a dedicated and decorated 15-year department member, I want to extend my deepest condolences to his friends and family," Brown said.

"I know the CPD community is mourning, and that grief is deep and long-lasting. I know that it’s hard to take care of yourself and to reach out. I also know that we need to do more to support each other – and we will," Brown said.

The officer’s death follows the suicide of Officer James Daly, 47, who shot himself in the head Monday at the 19th District police station on the North Side. In July, newly promoted CPD Deputy Chief Dion Boyd died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a Homan Square facility on the West Side.

A 2017 report by the U.S. Department of Justice found Chicago’s suicide rate among officers was 60% higher than the national average.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (tel:18002738255). Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line)

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.