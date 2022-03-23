CPD patrol car veers off road to avoid vehicle, crashes into tree

A Chicago police patrol car crashed into a tree after swerving to avoid striking another vehicle Wednesday morning in the Austin neighborhood.

Two officers were responding to a call around 12:20 a.m. when a car turned in front of them in the 700 block of North Lamon Avenue, police said.

The officer driving the car veered off the road to avoid striking the vehicle and struck a tree, police said.

The driver was taken to a local hospital as a precaution. He was listed in good condition, police said.

The other officer who was riding in the vehicle was not injured and refused treatment, police said.