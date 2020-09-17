CPD seeks feedback from communities with new online surveys, focus groups

The Chicago Police Department on Thursday announced new online surveys and focus groups for residents to give feedback on the department’s policies.

The CPD will use the surveys, open for comment until Oct. 15, to help to improve and develop policies.

The surveys include:

Deputy Supt. Barbara West said the surveys will help change CPD policies so they “reflect the community’s input, feedback and shared experiences.”

“Policing fairly and without bias is vital to fostering positive relationships between CPD and the communities we serve,” West said in a statement.

The CPD is also accepting applicants for focus groups to discuss those topics.

The outreach is part of the department’s federally mandated consent decree aimed at reforming the CPD.

In June, the independent monitor overseeing the federal consent decree issued a report showing that the city missed over 70% of its court-ordered deadlines in its last reporting period.