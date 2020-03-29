CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi to resign

Anthony Guglielmi, the Chicago Police Department’s chief communications officer, announced Sunday his plans to resign in the coming weeks.

Guglielmi, who has been with the department since 2015, wrote a letter Friday to Interim Supt. Charlie Beck informing him of his plans to return home to northern Virgina, near Washington D.C.

“Admittedly, at the time I had only committed to staying in Chicago for a few months to help develop protocols to enhance the function and scope of the traditional News Affairs office,” Guglielmi said. “While the wind and winter weather gave me strong encouragement to go home, it was the amazing people of CPD and Chicago that led me to stay.”

Given the difficulties imposed on the city and Police Department by the coronavirus pandemic, Guglielmi said he would stay with the department until a new superintendent is named, which he estimated would not be for at least another month.

The Chicago Police Board admitted Tuesday that the selection process has been put on hold as the department focuses its efforts on dealing with the coronavirus response.

When he does return to Virginia, Guglielmi will take over as head of communications at the Fairfax County Police Department and will continue to serve as communications and public information co-chair for the Major Cities Police Chiefs Association.