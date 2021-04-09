CPD takes action to fire 2 officers in Red Line shooting of unarmed man

The Chicago Police Department is taking steps to fire two officers involved in the shooting of an unarmed man last year at a downtown CTA Red Line station.

The city filed administrative charges Tuesday against Officers Melvina Bogard and Bernard Butler that allege the shooting was unnecessary and that the officers took "unjustified action."

The officers confronted Ariel Roman after they saw him walking between train cars in violation of CTA rules on a northbound Red Line train on Feb. 28, 2020. The officers struggled to arrest Roman and used a Taser at the Grand Red Line station.

A bystander’s video shows one of the officers telling the other to "shoot him" before two shots were fired.

An evidentiary hearing will be held in the case before it is decided by the Chicago Police Board.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability completed its investigation in October and sent its recommendations to police Supt. David Brown. Federal authorities have also opened a criminal investigation into the high-profile shooting.