CPD warns Northwest Side businesses of recent burglaries

Chicago police are warning businesses on the Northwest Side of recent burglaries.

In each incident, police say a group of offenders shattered the glass door of the business, entered the property and took liquor, cigarettes and cash from the register.

The crimes took place in Jefferson Park and Albany Park at the following times and locations.

3500 block of North Pulaski Road at 1:59 am on January 26, 2022

4300 block of North Milwaukee Avenue at 2:38 am on January 26, 2022

4400 block of West Lawrence Avenue at 2:55 am on January 26, 2022

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Police describe the suspects as three Black males wearing dark clothing and driving a silver Hyundai Genesis with black rims.

Advertisement

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to contact Area Five Detectives at 312-746-7394.