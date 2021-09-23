CPS board votes to keep Chicago police officers in schools

The Chicago Board of Education has voted to renew its agreement with the Chicago Police Department, keeping officers in schools across the city.

By a 4-2 vote, they approved a one-year extension of a contract that puts uniformed police officers in about half of Chicago public high schools.

The deal will cost $11.1 million.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, advocates for students of color are pleased so far with efforts to reform the district's school police program.

In 2020, students and parents rallied against having police officers in schools. In the end, the board voted 4-3 against the measure to terminate the district's contract with CPD.

A statement from five advocate groups, VOYCE, The ARK of St. Sabina, Build, Inc., COFI and Mikva Challenge, said "The shift of more than $3.2 million from the school resource officer program into restorative justice and other holistic approaches to school safety is a welcome policy change that we believe will improve the educational environment for Chicago Public School students."