CPS launches 'test to stay' program to reduce students in quarantine

Chicago Public Schools is launching a pilot program that would allow unvaccinated students to avoid quarantine.

The "Test to Stay" program that has been used by other area districts.

It will allow students to bypass the 10-day quarantine requirement if they test negative for COVID-19 after exposure.

Vaccinated students don't have to quarantine if they don't exhibit symptoms.

Over the last month, there have been an average of roughly 4,000 quarantined students a week. CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said the program will start this month and be "in full force" by Christmas.

"As we minimize quarantine, we can maximize children being in classrooms and stability," Martinez said. "The biggest concern I’m hearing from parents right now is we’re still quarantining too many children."

Parents must consent to the testing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.