CPS looking to fire Lincoln Park basketball coach

CHICAGO - Chicago Public Schools is reportedly looking to fire the boys head basketball coach at Lincoln Park High School.

CPS officials sent a letter to parents Tuesday informing them that Pat Gordon will face a termination hearing.

Last year, the school had to suspend its basketball season after "serious misconduct."

Allegations include recruiting violations and the cover-up of sexual misconduct.

Gordon, who serves as a school security officer, was removed as coach last year.