CPS looking to fire Lincoln Park basketball coach
article
CHICAGO - Chicago Public Schools is reportedly looking to fire the boys head basketball coach at Lincoln Park High School.
CPS officials sent a letter to parents Tuesday informing them that Pat Gordon will face a termination hearing.
Last year, the school had to suspend its basketball season after "serious misconduct."
Allegations include recruiting violations and the cover-up of sexual misconduct.
Gordon, who serves as a school security officer, was removed as coach last year.