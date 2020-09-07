CPS to begin classes remotely on Tuesday: ‘I don’t agree with it’

Chicago Public Schools will begin the school year remotely on Tuesday.

It will be the beginning of an unusual school year to say the least, that started with a lot of drama before school even began.

Now, parents are just trying to prepare as best they can.

“The beginning of the school year always produces a lot of emotion and anticipation. Obviously going to be difficult with remote learning, a lot of challenges there. But it will be safe,” said Chicago Teachers Union president Jesse Sharkey.

He says teachers have spent a lot of time thinking about how to make lessons more engaging.

“We’re not satisfied that school went remote. Now we have to figure out how to make school really good. We have to figure out how to make sure families have devices, have the support they need,” Sharkey said.

CPS parents still have mixed feelings about learning remotely.

“I don’t agree with it. I feel like every kid deserves to socialize,” said Eunice Sosa.

“I prefer them to be at home. It’s more safe and everything,” said Nedra Martin.

According to the reopening framework posted on the CPS website, the district says learning at home will run through at least the end of the first quarter.