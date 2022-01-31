CPS to shorten isolation, quarantine periods for staff and students starting Tuesday

Chicago Public Schools is cutting the required amount of time of quarantine in half for students or staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 or have been in close contact with someone else who has.

Starting Tuesday, the new requirement shortens the isolation/quarantine period for CPS staff and students from 10 days to five days, in line with the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention.

"We are implementing this shorter isolation and quarantine period in concert with all the other layers of protection at the school level, including universal masking, social distancing, and good hand hygiene," CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said in a statement. "A swift return to in-person instruction gives faculty and students the best opportunity to teach and learn - and thrive amid their school community."

Over half of CPS students ages 12 and up are fully vaccinated, according to the district, which added more than 90 percent of CPS staff have been fully vaccinated.

Students who test positive for COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to switch to remote learning for five days. If the student has no symptoms after five days, they may return to school but will be required to keep their masks on at all times except when eating or drinking.

While eating and drinking the student must also maintain social distancing whenever possible.

Students who are not vaccinated and have been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 will need to quarantine and learn remotely for at least five days.

Students who are fully vaccinated and are exposed to someone who testing positive for COVID-19 will not be required to quarantine at all.

CPS says over 55,000 students and staff are tested for COVID-19 every week.