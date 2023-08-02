Cradles to Crayons Backpack-A-Thon provides 30,000 backpacks for students in need

Students might not want to hear this, but it's almost time to head back to school.

That's why hundreds of volunteers were at Daley Plaza on Wednesday for the 8th annual Cradles to Crayons Backpack-a-Thon. Together, they packed about 30,000 backpacks for those struggling to get essential school supplies.

The National Retail Federation says families spend on average $864 to get their kids ready for school.

