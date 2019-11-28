Cragin burglar enters homes through rear doors, windows: police

Chicago police are warning Cragin residents about a series of home burglaries reported recently in the Northwest Side neighborhood.

In each incident, two men entered the home by breaking through a rear window or door, then stole property from inside, police said.

The burglaries happened:

About 2:15 p.m. Nov. 4 in the 5500 block of West Barry Avenue;

About 6:15 p.m. Nov. 8 in the 5300 block of West Fletcher Street; and

About 9:05 p.m. Nov. 20 in the 3000 block of North Linder Avenue.

One suspect was described as a 25 or 26-year-old man standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds, police said. He was wearing a gray hoodie and black sweatpants.

Police described the other suspect as a 6-foot, 250-pound man in his mid 20s wearing a dark blue hoodie and gray sweatpants.

The pair flee the burglaries in a gray Land Rover, police said.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.