Craig Robinson brings the laughs and heart to Netflix's new animated film 'In Your Dreams'

While millions of fans fell in love with actor Craig Robinson as the wise-cracking Dunder Mifflin employee Darryl in the hit sitcom "The Office," he’s gearing up to win over a whole new generation of fans with the new Netflix animated adventure "In Your Dreams," which starts streaming on Nov. 14.

What we know:

In the film, Robinson plays the beloved childhood toy of Elliot – lovingly referred to as "Baloney Tony" – a toy that Craig expects to be a popular item under the tree this holiday season.

Robison, who joined Good Day Chicago on Tuesday morning, also told FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton that the film is both "the cutest movie" he’s ever been a part of – but also "good for the soul."

Robison also talked about the 20th anniversary of "The Office"—which originally premiered in the spring of 2005.

What's next:

"In Your Dreams" streams this Friday on Netflix.