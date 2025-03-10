Arlington Heights man crashed into Chicago officer while drunk, police say

The Brief An Arlington Heights man was arrested in connection with a crash that injured a Chicago police officer over the weekend. Jose Ruiz-Crespin, 22, was also arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, police said.



A suburban man was arrested and charged in connection with a traffic crash that injured a Chicago police officer and for allegedly driving drunk on the city’s West Side over the weekend.

The incident happened a little after midnight on Sunday morning in the Austin neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Jose Ruiz-Crespin, 22, of Arlington Heights, was arrested in the 100 block of North Lamon Avenue.

Jose Ruiz-Crespin (Chicago Police Department)

Police identified him as the person who, shortly before, had allegedly struck and injured a CPD officer while driving recklessly and under the influence, police said.

Responding officers quickly arrested him after the incident.

Ruiz-Crespin was charged with several crimes including:

Attempted second-degree murder

Aggravated DUI/accident/bodily harm

Driving under the influence of alcohol

Reckless driving

DUI (three counts)

He was also issued various traffic citations.

What's next:

Ruiz-Crespin is scheduled for a detention hearing on Tuesday.

What we don't know:

It was unclear what the officer’s condition was after the crash.