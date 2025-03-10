Arlington Heights man crashed into Chicago officer while drunk, police say
CHICAGO - A suburban man was arrested and charged in connection with a traffic crash that injured a Chicago police officer and for allegedly driving drunk on the city’s West Side over the weekend.
The incident happened a little after midnight on Sunday morning in the Austin neighborhood, according to Chicago police.
What we know:
Jose Ruiz-Crespin, 22, of Arlington Heights, was arrested in the 100 block of North Lamon Avenue.
Jose Ruiz-Crespin (Chicago Police Department)
Police identified him as the person who, shortly before, had allegedly struck and injured a CPD officer while driving recklessly and under the influence, police said.
Responding officers quickly arrested him after the incident.
Ruiz-Crespin was charged with several crimes including:
- Attempted second-degree murder
- Aggravated DUI/accident/bodily harm
- Driving under the influence of alcohol
- Reckless driving
- DUI (three counts)
He was also issued various traffic citations.
What's next:
Ruiz-Crespin is scheduled for a detention hearing on Tuesday.
What we don't know:
It was unclear what the officer’s condition was after the crash.