Outbound lanes of Edens Expressway reopen after deadly crash

A motorcyclist died and another person was injured in a crash Monday morning on the Edens Expressway near Wilson Avenue, shutting down outbound lanes for over two hours.

The motorcyclist crashed around 5:30 a.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene, Chicago Fire Department spokesperson Larry Langford said. The person’s name hasn’t been released.

Another person was taken to a hospital in good condition, according to Langford.

All lanes were shut down until 8 a.m. for an investigation, Illinois State Police said. The circumstances of the crash were not immediately released.

