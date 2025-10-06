Crash on Dan Ryan Expressway blocks lanes during morning commute

A crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway blocked all outbound express lanes Monday ahead of the morning commute.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. in the outbound express lanes near 31st Street.

The express lanes were shut down between the Stevenson Expressway and 31st Street. Traffic is being diverted into local lanes.

It was not immediately clear how many vehicles were involved in the crash or when the express lanes would reopen.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.