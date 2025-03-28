Crash leaves 3 hospitalized on Chicago's Southwest Side

The Brief A three-car crash late Wednesday night on Chicago’s South Side sent three people to the hospital, including a pregnant woman. Police said a driver ran a red light at 51st Street, triggering the collision. Citations are pending as authorities continue investigating.



A three-car crash late Wednesday night in Gage Park sent three people to the hospital, including a pregnant woman, according to police.

Gage Park crash

The backstory:

The crash occurred around 11:08 p.m. in the 100 block of West 51st Street.

Police said a black sedan traveling northbound ran a red light and struck a black Jeep turning at the intersection, police said.

The impact caused the Jeep to hit a third vehicle, another black sedan that was heading westbound.

The driver of the sedan that allegedly ran the red light, a 32-year-old man, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

The driver of the Jeep declined medical treatment, but a 29-year-old pregnant woman in the vehicle was taken to the hospital for observation and listed in fair condition.

A 37-year-old man who was driving the third vehicle suffered cuts and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

Police said citations are pending as the investigation continues.