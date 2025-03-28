Crash leaves 3 hospitalized on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - A three-car crash late Wednesday night in Gage Park sent three people to the hospital, including a pregnant woman, according to police.
Gage Park crash
The backstory:
The crash occurred around 11:08 p.m. in the 100 block of West 51st Street.
Police said a black sedan traveling northbound ran a red light and struck a black Jeep turning at the intersection, police said.
The impact caused the Jeep to hit a third vehicle, another black sedan that was heading westbound.
The driver of the sedan that allegedly ran the red light, a 32-year-old man, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.
The driver of the Jeep declined medical treatment, but a 29-year-old pregnant woman in the vehicle was taken to the hospital for observation and listed in fair condition.
A 37-year-old man who was driving the third vehicle suffered cuts and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.
Police said citations are pending as the investigation continues.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.