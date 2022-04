Illinois State Police responded to a three-unit vehicle crash that involved a truck tractor semi-trailer Wednesday morning.

According to ISP, the crash occurred at about 10:37 a.m. on Interstate 94 northbound at 95th Street.

Sand spilled from the semi onto the roadway, causing the roadway to be shut down.

No further information was provided by ISP.