Man dies after crashing car into Little Calumet River on Chicago's Far South Side

A man was killed and a woman was hurt after crashing a vehicle into the Little Calumet River on Chicago's Far South Side Sunday morning.

The Chicago Police Department's Marine Unit recovered a 30-year-old man from the river at 3 a.m. after he was able to escape a partially submerged vehicle.

He was pronounced dead on the scene. The woman, also 30, was able to get out of the car before it crashed into the water.

She was transported to Christ Medical Center where she is listed in stable condition for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by Area Detectives. No other information is available at this time.