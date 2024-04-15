Illinois woman airlifted to hospital following crash involving Northern Illinois University bus

A 25-year-old woman is in critical condition after her vehicle collided with a Northern Illinois University bus in Kane County Sunday night.

The Kane County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash near Illinois Route 38 and Francis Road in Virgil Township just after 8:30 p.m. for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

Deputies found a blue 2021 Hyundai Venue had collided with a 2017 Gillig Bus from the NIU Huskie Bus Line.

Investigators say the Hyundai was traveling north on Francis Road and stopped at Route 38. The driver then turned right onto Route 38 into the oncoming traffic.

The bus driver, a 66-year-old man from Carpentersville, was unable to avoid colliding with the Hyundai. There were 22 passengers on the NIU bus at the time of the crash.

The 25-year-old woman, the driver and sole occupant of the Hyundai, suffered multiple traumatic injuries. She was transported to Delnor Hospital in Geneva and later airlifted to Loyola Hospital in Maywood.

The bus driver and multiple passengers were transported to area hospitals for minor injuries.