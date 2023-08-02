Crash on I-80 near Ottawa leaves several people injured

Several people were injured in a crash on Interstate 80 in LaSalle County Wednesday afternoon.

At about 1:25 p.m., Illinois State Police troopers responded to a multiple-vehicle crash near milepost 94.5 on I-80.

When troopers arrived, they located several people with injuries and they were transported to an area hospital to be treated.

The extent of the injuries is unknown at the time.

All westbound lanes of traffic on I-80 at milepost 94.5 are shut down and expect to remain closed until at least 5 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation.