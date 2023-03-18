Expand / Collapse search

Crazy Chicago Crime: Dead body, escape attempt and officer hit by suspect

By FOX 32 Digital Team
Published 
Chicago
A traffic stop along Chicago's Dusable Lake Shore Drive turned into a very strange case Friday night.

Police said they tried to pull over a suspect, 23, near the Museum Campus. He was driving a car that was linked to another crime.

CHICAGO - A traffic stop along Chicago's Dusable Lake Shore Drive turned into a very strange case Friday night.

Police said they tried to pull over a suspect, 23, near the Museum Campus. He was driving a car that was linked to another crime. 

The driver allegedly drove into a police officer during that traffic stop. 

Police chased him to 72nd and Vincennes, where he ran into a house. That's where he was arrested.

But, strangely, police also found a body inside that house that had been there for some time.

When he was brought to the Area 3 police station, he tried to escape by climbing into the ceiling.

He was taken back into custody.