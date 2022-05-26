Cremated remains of Arlington Heights father lost by US Postal Service

A tragic situation for an already-grieving family: the U.S. Postal Service has lost the cremated remains of their beloved father, 63-year-old Daniel McGuire of Arlington Heights.

Daniel's son, Colin, dropped off the remains at a post office in Los Angeles, following all the strict packaging protocol. The postal service almost immediately lost track of it.

"You go there. You register it. It's on the receipt. They have pre-made stickers for the packaging, and it's supposed to be this highly 'white glove' service," said Colin McGuire.

Daniel McGuire was a die-hard, lifelong Cubs fan who died in March 2021.

"My first memory with him is being at Wrigley Field," Colin McGuire said.

The McGuire's decided to wait until this month to bury Daniel due to the pandemic, so more loved ones could attend the burial. That service happened this past Friday without Daniel's remains.

"We went to the burial, and he didn't make it. It's tough," said Colin. "I'm the one that dropped him off at the post office and I feel responsible for a lot of it, and I'm just hoping we can get him back, so we can finally lay him to rest."

Colin McGuire said USPS not only lost and failed to track his dad's remains, but have given him and his family zero information or help since.

"This is something that's really important to me and my family. We need help finding that package," said Colin.

In response to the McGuire's story, USPS sent this statement to FOX 32:

"The Postal Service always strives to provide the best possible service to our customers. In this instance, we first wish to offer our condolences to the McGuire family and a sincere apology for the unintended delay in delivering this important package. We are keenly aware of the desire to locate the parcel as soon as possible. We are committed to an ongoing search and will work to resolve this matter."