Gas leak led to deadly Cook County home explosion, preliminary report finds

The house explosion that killed a 76-year-old man in suburban Cook County last month was caused by a natural gas leak, according to a preliminary report by federal investigators.

The National Transportation Safety Board released the report on Wednesday.

What we know:

Around 2:05 p.m. on June 12, the home in the 14000 block of Kenneth Court in Crestwood exploded.

The explosion killed the man and caused damage to neighboring homes.

On the day after the explosion, Nicor Gas tested the service line to the home, which showed it did not hold pressure, indicating a possible leak. Other testing detected gas near the foundation of the home.

When firefighters arrived after the explosion, they found the home engulfed in flames, according to Crestwood Fire Department Chief Jonathan Newton.

While battling the fire, crews learned a man had been inside the home when it exploded.

Due to extensive debris, firefighters could not locate the victim and shifted the effort from a rescue to a recovery mission.

Fire officials also said the cause of the explosion was a gas leak.