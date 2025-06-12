Apparent house explosion levels Crestwood home, video shows

Officials are investigating the scene of an apparent house explosion that occurred Thursday afternoon in south suburban Crestwood.

What we know:

Emergency crews responded to the 14000 block of Kenneth Court, where a home was found completely destroyed, with debris scattered throughout the neighborhood.

Witnesses said a man lived in the home, but officials have not yet located him.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about the cause of the explosion or whether anyone was injured.

FOX 32 Chicago has reached out to Crestwood Fire and Police officials. We have not yet heard back.