Crestwood Mayor Lou Presta not resigning after all: report

The mayor of suburban Crestwood is backtracking on plans to resign.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Mayor Lou Presta mentioned the change of heart during Thursday night's village board meeting.

Earlier this week, Presta told village trustees that he needed to step down due to health problems. He is also expected to plead guilty to a federal bribery charge.

Presta allegedly accepted $5,000 from a red light camera company to expand services in Crestwood.

Presta did not say why he was postponing his resignation.

