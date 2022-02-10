Crews battle massive fire at combo gas station and Denny's restaurant in Gary

Crews are battling a massive blaze at a gas station and Denny's restaurant Thursday morning in Gary, Indiana.

The fire started around 10:40 a.m. and large flames could be seen burning through the roof of a Love's Travel Stop that houses a Denny's restaurant at 3150 Grant St. near Interstate 80, according to Gary police.

Police are asking commuters to avoid Grant Street between the expressway and 35th Avenue.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

There is no word on injuries.

