A single-family home caught fire in west suburban Maywood early Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to a report of a fire at approximately 1:23 a.m. at 1114 North 7th Avenue.

Firefighters were met with heavy smoke and flames showing from the windows on the north side of this two-story house.

The blaze was put out within an hour. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.