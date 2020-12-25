Crews on scene of fire in Waukegan

Fire crews have been on the scene of a blaze in north suburban Waukegan for hours Friday morning, as frigid temperatures slow down the process of putting out the flames.

No injuries have been reported so far at the fire near Washington and Genesee streets, which started just after 5 a.m., according to Waukegan Fire Marshal Steve Lenzi.

The building that went up in flames was in the process of being demolished, Lenzi said. Crews were still battling the fire as of 7:30 a.m.

Lenzi said the chilly weather, which fell to about 10 degrees Friday morning, was impeding the fire department’s progress, along with the demolition of other nearby buildings.

Numerous other agencies are assisting the Waukegan Fire Department with the blaze.