Crews rescue dog that got stuck in New Lenox manhole

Firefighters in New Lenox rescued a dog that was stuck in a manhole Tuesday in the southern suburb.

After being reported missing, the dog named Venus was spotted near United Methodist Church on Tuesday morning and was seen walking into a storm sewer. New Lenox's Public Work teams saw Venus enter and strategically blocked the exits, so she could not run away.

Then, firefighters arrived helped lift Venus out of the hole, which was roughly 12 feet deep.

The dog's owner said on Facebook that Venus is resting safe at home after the rescue.

"It was dramatic, emotional, but I’m over the moon that she is safe," she wrote on Facebook. "I’m overwhelmed by this community. We are new here and the amount of love shown has blown me away."