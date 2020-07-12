Crews search for vehicle that reportedly drove into Calumet River

Emergency crews had to call off a search overnight after a vehicle reportedly drove into the Calumet River in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

Crews were called for reports of the vehicle going into the water shortly after 2 a.m. near 130th Street and Indiana Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Divers searched the water but were unable to find the car or any occupants, fire officials said. The search was called off overnight, but search efforts may resume in the morning.