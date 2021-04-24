Criminal leaves behind his own severed finger at crime scene, police say

A criminal left a critical piece of evidence behind, one that fingered him as the perpetrator of the crime: his own severed finger.

Police in Maricopa, Arizona, said that Kevin Johnson got into an argument with his neighbors and decided to slash two tires on their car.

The neighbor said she found the fingertip and a trail of blood leading from her vehicle to Johnson's house.

Details of the argument were not released, but police said that Johnson had been drunk, rude and aggressive when he showed up uninvited at a gathering the day before.

Johnson is charged with criminal damage, assault, threatening and intimidating, and disorderly conduct.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



