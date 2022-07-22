Crown Point High School teacher accused of having relationship with student

article

An Indiana high school teacher has been arrested after he was allegedly involved in a relationship with a student.

Christopher W. Degenhart, 50, of Crown Point, faces two felony counts of child seduction.

The Crown Point Police Department received a complaint on June 28 from a medical professional about an inappropriate relationship between a student and teacher that occurred at Crown Point High School.

The relationship allegedly occurred during the 2019-2020 school year.

After investigating the complaint, police arrested Degenhart Thursday.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

He posted bond Friday.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Detective Michael Smulski at 219-663-2131, ext. 291, or by email at msmulski@crownpoint.in.gov.